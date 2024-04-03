Assam: Section 144 Imposed in Kokrajhar District Ahead of Elections

GUWAHATI: The District Magistrate in Kokrajhar district issued an order on Tuesday, imposing restrictions under section 144/144-A of the CrPC, to ensure peace and calm during the General Election.

The order band gatherings of five or more people in public areas, as well as processions, chanting slogans, meeting, rallies, sit-ins, protests, strikes, and organizing fairs or festivals without permission.

It also prohibits carrying or showering weapons, firearms, ammunition, explosives, knives, batons, bows and arrows, and other dangerous items.

Torchlight processions are also not allowed under this order.