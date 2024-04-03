Assam: Section 144 Imposed in Kokrajhar District Ahead of Elections

GUWAHATI: The District Magistrate in Kokrajhar district issued an order on Tuesday, imposing restrictions under section 144/144-A of the CrPC, to ensure peace and calm during the General Election.
The order band gatherings of five or more people in public areas, as well as processions, chanting slogans, meeting, rallies, sit-ins, protests, strikes, and organizing fairs or festivals without permission.
It also prohibits carrying or showering weapons, firearms, ammunition, explosives, knives, batons, bows and arrows, and other dangerous items.
Torchlight processions are also not allowed under this order.
A large bike rally with leaders from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) including BJP, UPPL, and AGP was held in the Kokrajhar Assembly constituency.
Minister UG Brahma started the 90-kilometer rally from the Adabari ground in Kokrajhar. Also in attendance were MLA Lawrence Islari, BTC Mla Rajeev Brahma, and BJP district president Kavita Basumatary.
The absence of BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary was noticeable and attracted strong criticism. Mohilary, who was once considered a powerful figure in the region, faced sharp criticism as the political situation changed.
Meanwhile, the government of Assam has decided that employees of public and private organizations will have a paid holiday on the voting days for the Lok Sabha elections.
The Labour Welfare Department of the Government of Assam has issued a notification stating that there will be a holiday in offices and workplaces in all parliamentary constituencies that are scheduled for voting on April 19, April 26, and May 7.
The holiday has been announced so that all employees can vote in the three phases of the elections.
The 14 constituencies of Assam have been divided into three phases for voting. The first phase scheduled for April 19 will include Jorhat, Sonitpur, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh.
In the second phase Diphu, Silchar, Karimganj, Darrang-Udalguri, and Nagaon will vote on 26 April. Lastly, Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, and Dhubri will vote in the third phase on 7 May.
