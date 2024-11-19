Assam: 3-day-long Diamond Jubilee ceremony of Boko High School concluded

A Correspondent

Boko: The Diamond Jubilee of Boko High School, established in 1949, concluded successfully on Sunday. The Diamond Jubilee was celebrated from February 4 with various programmes, said Jyoti Prasad Das, President of the Celebration Committee and former MLA of Boko Assembly Constituency. Das said, “The closing ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee was celebrated from November 15 to November 17.”

