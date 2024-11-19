Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Evicts Unauthorized Stalls in Chowkidingee

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) on Monday conducted an eviction drive against unauthorized roadside stalls in the Chowkidingee area.

Several makeshift stalls and temporary setups were dismantled during the operation using JCB.

“The drive was part of a larger initiative to ensure public spaces are free from unauthorized structures and to improve urban infrastructure,” said an official.

Affected vendors have requested the municipal corporation to provide alternative spaces where they can set up their businesses legally. “We welcome such steps taken by DMC but what about H.S road area. The whole area has been encroached by some stalls but the department has failed to take up the issue,” said a local resident.

