Assam: 3 Jungle Kittens Rescued in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh District

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Three jungle cat kittens were rescued from a paddy field at Nakari Neogchuk village in Tengakhat, Dibrugarh district on Wednesday after local residents spotted the animals and alerted the Forest department.

The incident initially triggered concern among villagers who suspected that the three small animals were tiger cubs. Following the information, a team from the Forest department rushed to the spot to verify the report and take necessary action.

However, upon reaching the location, forest officials identified the animals as jungle cat kittens and not tiger cubs.

Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Nandha Kumar said that the department received information from local residents about the sighting of three suspected tiger cubs in the paddy field.

“Initially, the locals informed us that three tiger cubs had been spotted in the area. However, when our team visited the location, we found that they were jungle cat kittens,” Kumar said.

He further informed that all three kittens were found to be in healthy condition and were seen playing at the site. “We decided to leave the kittens at the same spot so that they could be reunited with their mother. They were healthy and playing when our team reached the location,” the DFO said.