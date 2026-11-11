Dibrugarh: Three Tiger Cubs Rescued from Paddy Field in Tengakhat

Guwahati: Three tiger cubs were rescued from a paddy field at Nakari Neogchuk village in Tengakhat, 11th November , after people that area spotted them and alerted the Forest Department.

As per sources, the cubs were spotted early in the morning when villagers were working in the agricultural fields. After the discovery, residents immediately informed forest officials, who rushed to the spot and safely rescued the three cubs.

The incident comes amid reports of a tiger creating panic in the area over the past several days. Residents have reportedly been concerned about the movement of the animal in and around the village.

The sighting and later rescue of the cubs have raised concerns about increasing interactions between wildlife and human settlements in the region.

Meanwhile, further details regarding the condition of the rescued cubs, their mother and the arrangements for their rehabilitation are awaited. Forest officials are expected to assess the situation and take necessary measures to ensure the safety of both the animals and people of that area.