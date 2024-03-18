Assam: 3 killed in accident on Silchar-Aizwal Road

A Correspondent

SILCHAR: In an early morning head-on collision between a Sumo car and a truck, at least three people were killed on the spot, besides injuries to other passengers. The fatal accident happened on Sunday morning at Narsingpur on NH 306 Silchar-Aizwal Road. An eyewitness account revealed that the Sumo, coming from Aizwal and carrying at least ten passengers, collided head-on with a speeding truck towards Mizoram. The accident happened as the Sumo overtook another vehicle and rammed the speeding heavy vehicle. The front side of the Sumo was badly damaged, and the passengers were rescued by the local people after breaking the windows of the car. The names and addresses of the deceased or injured were yet to be confirmed, though it was clear that all the passengers were Mizos.

