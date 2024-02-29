Assam: Tragic Accident in Lumding Claims Injuries to 25 Jawans; Driver Flees Scene

LUMDING: A horrific event unfolded on National Highway 27 from Lumding to Lanka. An Assam Police transport bus experienced a significant crash. This unfortunate happening unfolded after five buses, with officers from Assam Police Battalion 5 (APBN), headed to Haflong. They had completed their duty at the assembly session in Guwahati.
The bus involved in the crash had the license plate AS 01 GC 1277. Initial reports indicate that the bus lost control and fell dangerously onto the road. Sadly, the crash resulted in injuries to 25 officers from APBN Battalion 5.
Immediately, rescue efforts began. Injured people were taken to Lumding Civil Hospital for first aid. But, seven officers who were in critical condition had to be moved. They were sent to Diphu Medical College for further treatment.
The impact of this tragedy is amplified when we learn that 35 people were likely on the disastrous bus. The 25 injured officers underscore the major scale of this event, and it leaves everyone feeling a profound sense of loss.
Complicating things further, the bus driver vanished after the crash. With lots of injured passengers left, the hunt for the missing driver is now critical. The police are ardently working to find him and administer justice.
The serious incident called for quick action from the Hojai district police superintendent and his assistant. They quickly got to the site to understand what happened. They worked together to handle the next steps, helping the hurt people and their families.
Now, everyone's trying to understand what happened from this awful accident. They're asking about safe roads, the driver's role, and how to look after people who risk their lives for their jobs. This situation shows how dangerous an officer's job can be, even when they're just moving around. It makes us wonder if safety rules need to be looked at again.
