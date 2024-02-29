Mizoram: No Increase in Power Tariffs for Next Five Years; Power Minister

AIZAWL: Mizoram power minister Rodingliana on Wednesday vowed that the government will not increase the power tariff for the next five years.

The minister announced during the assembly session and said that there are no plans to revise power tariffs during the tenure of the Zoram People’s Movement-led government.

He further emphasized the government’s dedication to increasing power generation and also highlighted the ongoing efforts in this regard.

The minister stated that Mizoram currently operates 15 small hydroelectric projects, collectively producing 38.55MW of power. He also noted that power generation varies based on the weather conditions.