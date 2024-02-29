Mizoram: No Increase in Power Tariffs for Next Five Years; Power Minister

AIZAWL: Mizoram power minister Rodingliana on Wednesday vowed that the government will not increase the power tariff for the next five years.
The minister announced during the assembly session and said that there are no plans to revise power tariffs during the tenure of the Zoram People’s Movement-led government.
He further emphasized the government’s dedication to increasing power generation and also highlighted the ongoing efforts in this regard.
The minister stated that Mizoram currently operates 15 small hydroelectric projects, collectively producing 38.55MW of power. He also noted that power generation varies based on the weather conditions.
The state expends Rs 33-37 crore per month to purchase power from outside as Mizoram requires 156 MW of power during peak hours.
Additionally, three hydroelectric projects with a total generation capacity of 294 MW, and four solar power plants capable of producing 45 MW of power, are in development.
The ZPM took office in December last year to tackle various issues including the concerns related to power supply.
Earlier on Monday, home minister K Sapdanga announced during the assembly that significant efforts are underway to recruit officers and constables in the Mizoram police force.
He mentioned that currently there are 4,268 vacant positions in various roles under the state police.
The minister announced the development during the question hours in the ongoing budget session of the Mizoram assembly.
Sapdanga said that there are 50 vacancies in Group A, 20 in Group B (Gazetted), 381 in Group B, 3,538 in Group C, and 289 in Group D.
He additionally stated that the police housing scheme, funded with Rs 50 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), is currently being implemented.
Replying about the illegal smuggling, Sapdanga also mentioned that more than 2,800 bags of areca nuts have been seized since the formation of the new government in December last year.
