Assam: 3 Unsung Heroes Nominated For Padma Shri Awards

GUWAHATI: The nominees of the prestigious Padma Shri Awards has been released today and several unsung heroes hailing from different parts of India have featured in this list. Among the nominees were two note worthy names from Assam.

Parbati Baruah, who is also referred to as ‘Hathi ki Pari’, has made her state proud and has been honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award for her incredible talent of taming elephants.

Baruah, an elephant mahout, happens to be the first female mahout of India who began taming the majestic beasts, that too at the age of 14.