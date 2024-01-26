Assam Gorkha Sanmelan condoled demises of journalists and social personalities

UDALGURI: The Assam Gorkha Sanmelan condoled the demise of three personalities of Assam. Kusmakhar Upadhyaya, the Chief Editor of Nepali Weekly Newspaper ‘Desh Varta’ published from Tezpur, Amar Upadhyaya, the father of first martyr Baijayanti Devi of Assam Movement and Tilak Magar, a video journalist. In a statement Lakshmi Sendai, the chief secretary of Assam Gorkha Sanmelan said that the demise of such heightened personalities of the community brings irreparable loss to the Gorkha community of Assam. Kusmakhar Upadhyaya has served for the community as a journalist more than 35 years. Amar Upadhyaya was selected as an founder executive member and later he served as vice president to this organization. He also served as a Chairman of Handloom and Textile of Assam during the period of AGP regime. Tilak Magar was a rising journalist in Assam, they said.

