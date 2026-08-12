Assam: 3 women arrested for assaulting traffic police in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Tezpur police have arrested three women for allegedly assaulting an on-duty traffic police personnel while he was trying to control an unruly situation during a Bol Bom procession at historic Ganesh Ghat.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Monday night when some Bol Bom participants allegedly created a disturbance on the road. Traffic police personnel Mergam Basumatary, who was deployed to regulate traffic and maintain public order, reportedly intervened and asked them to maintain discipline.

The situation allegedly escalated when three women entered into a heated argument with the police personnel and subsequently assaulted him while he was on duty. The accused have been identified as Puja Tiwari, Lila Kishan, and Shanti Devi, reportedly residents of Kamar Chuburi in Tezpur.

Following the incident, Basumatary lodged a complaint with Tezpur police. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case, arrested the three women, and initiated legal proceedings.

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