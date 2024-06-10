Assam: 30 Meritorious students felicitated at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A total 30 meritorious students who passed the recently declared HSLC and HS examinations with flying colours were felicitated in a public meeting convened by the Raij Sabha of the historic Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee in collaboration with Juba Sabha of Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, and in association with the general public of Gereki Chuk village here today. The public meeting was held with Khagen Hazarika, President of the Raij Sabha in the chair,and graced by Dr JituTamuli, Assistant Professor of THB College, and Ripunjay Bordoloi, Science Teacher of Chengamari High School as distinguished guests. The proceedings of the session were conducted by Sanjib Rajkhowa and Hirakjyoti Bora, President and Secretary respectively of Juba Sabha of the Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee. The public felicitation programme was attended by Bhaba Goswami, President of Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, Jiban Bora, Principal of Jamuguri Higher Secondary School, and Jyoti Bhattacharya, President of Jamuguri branch of Assam Sahitya Sabha as guests of honour. The programme began with a Borgeet performed by Barnil Bikash Bora, followed by welcome address delivered by Girish Bora, Vice President of Raij Sabha. The meeting was also attended by Jagat Saikia, Atul Chandra Hazarika, Tokheswar Bora, Bhabindra Bhuyan, Mahendra Bhuyan, Subarna Bora, Dilip Bhattacharya, Minku Kalita, Anjan Bora, Naren Bora along with the parents, local residents and the general public. Jayanta Das, Advisor of Juba Sabha, offered the vote of thanks.

