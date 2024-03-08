Mahabhairab Mandir decked up for Shivaratri in Sonitpur district

Tezpur: As in the past, mandir committees of different Shiva temples located in and around this historically and mythologically-famous scenic town, including Mahabhairab, Ketekaswar, Holeswar, Naleswar, Tingeswar, Biswanath Temple, Nagsankar and Singri Gupteswar Temple are working round the clock in their annual preparation to celebrate the Shivaratri mela from March 8.

Some mandir committees have chalked out elaborate programmes, including presentation of bhaona, in order to attract the greatest number of devotees.

Located atop a small hill in the northern part of Tezpur, Mahabhairab Temple is considered as a major landmark of Tezpur city and contributes a lot to the magnetic charm and beauty of the place. It is believed that the original temple was made of stone, constructed by Banasura, the demon king who had his capital at Bhalukpong in Sonitpur district. It was mainly dedicated to Lord Shiva and has one of the largest Shiva lingams in the world. However, the original temple was destroyed in the 1897 earthquake and the present one was constructed during the early part of the 20th century. The present structure of the temple was built by Naga Baba (Sri Swayambar Bharati) and was later developed by Sri Mahadeo Bharati and other devotees. The temple, a significant draw for tourists from both near and far, was originally constructed from stone according, but has since been refurbished with cement concrete. Historically, the Ahom kings generously provided land for the temple’s maintenance, appointing priests and Paiks to oversee its upkeep, while a Bordoloi or Borthakur managed its affairs. Nowadays, the temple’s administration is overseen by the local authority through a managing committee led by the Sonitpur District Commissioner.

The place has now become a very important pilgrimage spot of Assam and attracts thousands of devotees every year.

Shivaratri is the most significant festival celebrated in this temple. The celebrations are obviously organised with great pomp and religious fervour over the decades,” informed a member of the committee.

Also read: Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Tourism launched Swachhta Green Leaf Rating System in Kaziranga

Also Watch: