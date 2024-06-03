Assam: 30th Foundation Day of Seuji Sangha observed in Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 30th foundation day of Seuji Sangha and the cultural programme were concluded on Saturday night at Sapekhati in the northern part of Sootea. A series of cultural programmes and traditional sports were organised to mark the special day. Arun Bordoloi and Mridula Hazarika graced the competitions as judges. The open session was held with Hemanta Bora, a retired professor of Chatia College, in the chair. The session was attended by Biswanath MLA Pramod Borthakur as a distinguished guest, along with Dhanada Gogoi, Muhikanta Mahanta, and Tankeswar Bhuyan as guests. Meritorious students who have passed the recently declared HSLC and HS examinations with flying colours were felicitated by the organisers.

Dr. Ranjan Gogoi inaugurated the cultural night, which was followed by a Dihanaam and Jeng Bihu performed by the women of the locality. All the proceedings of the sessions were conducted by Pranjal Bhuyan and Nihar Ranjan Bhuyan.

