Assam: 34 teachers honoured as district outstanding teachers in Sonitpur district

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TEZPUR: Thirty-four teachers from primary to higher secondary schools across Sonitpur district were honoured as District Outstanding Teachers at the 65th Teachers’ Day celebration organised by the Sonitpur district administration in collaboration with the School Education Department and teachers’ organisations.

The programme was held at the Tezpur District Library auditorium, where the selected teachers were felicitated with gamosas, xorais and certificates of appreciation.

Two retired teachers aged above 80 were also honoured at their residences. They were 90-year-old Maniram Boro of Dhekiajuli and 85-year-old Umesh Chandra Sharma of Goraimari, Tezpur.

In his address, Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das highlighted the vital role of teachers in shaping individuals and society, describing them as respected gurus. Barchalla MLA Riturbaran Sharma emphasised the importance of India’s traditional guru-shishya relationship and the role of teachers in nation-building.

Delivering the keynote address, Tezpur University professor and writer Dr Binita Bora Debchoudhury said teachers should be role models for students through their character, conduct and values. She stressed that educators must uphold these principles both inside and outside the classroom.

The event was attended by government officials, educationists, teachers’ organisation representatives and other dignitaries. The celebrations began with the lighting of 65 lamps before the portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, followed by a chorus presentation of Bhupen Hazarika songs by teachers.

The 34 awardees included Budhin Gogoi, Nandeshwar Bharali, Gautam Rajbongshi, Sonamoni Devi, Rajen Basumatary, Banshri Bordoloi, Hiranya Kumar Das, Gopal Chandra Chettri, Gunjanan Bordoloi, Monika Das and others.

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