Axam Xahitya Xabha celebrates Teachers’ Day, felicitates 42 educators with ‘Shiksha Prabhakar’ awards

CORRESPONDENTS

TEZPUR/JAMUGURIHAT: The apex literary body of the state, Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), conferred the ‘Shiksha Prabhakar’ honour on 42 teachers at a Guru Pronam function organised to mark Teachers’ Day. The event was held in collaboration with the Dr. Nirmalprabha Bordoloi Branch Xahitya Xabha at Sangeetacharya Lakshmiram Baruah Sadan in Guwahati and was presided over by AXX vice-president Padum Rajkhowa.

Former Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Vice-Chancellor Dr Dipak Kumar Sharma, who attended as chief guest, said teachers continued to enjoy high esteem in society even after retirement. He highlighted the value of knowledge, saying the treasury of Goddess Saraswati grows richer the more it is shared.

AXX principal secretary Debojit Bora described teachers as an essential part of society and said the organisation had continued its Guru Pronam programme during Teachers’ Day to honour the teaching community.

Former Assam Women’s University Vice-Chancellor Dr Malini Goswami also attended the function and recalled the achievements of her former students Padum Rajkhowa and Debojit Bora, now serving as senior office-bearers of the Sabha.

The programme began with a lamp-lighting ceremony before a portrait of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, followed by Sattriya dance and musical performances by students and artistes.

The 42 awardees were selected by 33 district committees and the apex body, representing districts including Jorhat, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Cachar, Hailakandi and others. The function concluded with letters of appreciation being presented to office-bearers of the Dr Nirmalprabha Bordoloi Branch Xahitya Xabha, followed by the rendition of the Jatiya Sangeet.

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