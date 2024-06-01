Assam: 34th Children’s Science Exhibition held in Dhakuakhana

LAKHIMPUR: The 34th Children’s Science Exhibition-2024 was held in Dhakuakhana on Thursday with the aim of building scientific temperament in children and raising awareness about the application of science and technology in the society. The event was organized at Dhakuakhana Normal School premises as per directive of the NCERT, SCERT and Sarba Siksha Abhiyan, Assam under the aegis of the Dhakuakhana Education Block.

The exhibition, titled as “Application of science and technology for the development of the human society”, was inaugurated by Lakhi Konwar, the Principal of Normal School, Dhakuakhana. The event was moderated by Bidyut Chamua, Resource Center Coordinator, Dhakuakhana Education Block. Child scientists from more than 31 schools under Dhakuakhana Education Sector presented and exhibited their innovative science projects in the event.

Prakritimitra Award winner environmental activist Debajit Phukan and Vice-President of Assam Science Society and retired professor of Dhakuakhana College Dr. Amal Chandra Dutta took part in the event as judges. Dhenukhana High School assistant teacher Milan Bora, teachers and Cluster Resource Center Coordinators Ritu Kumar Das, Hemant Kumar Barua, Diganta Gogoi and Dhakuakhana Education Block office assistant Rajen Borah extended active cooperation in holding the exhibition. The winner of the science projects of the competitive exhibition will be qualified for the participation of the sub-divisional level competition.

