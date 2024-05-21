Assam: Workshop on Teaching-Learning Materials application organized at Dhakuakhana

LAKHIMPUR: “The present education system is student-centric. To easily explain a lesson in any subject to the students, it is essential to have learning tools designed by the teacher’s intelligence. Children can understand a lesson easily only if the teachers present and explain it with appropriate and interesting learning materials.” Laying emphasis on this point, a workshop on the application of the Teaching-Learning Materials (TLM) was organized at Dhakuakhana Normal School under the auspices of the first and third semester D.El.Ed trainees of the school. The workshop was inaugurated by Lakhi Konwar, the Principal of the school.

The workshop was attended by teachers and students from seven schools including Dhakuakhana Government MV School, Ghahigaon LP School and Dhakuakhana Girls’ MV School. The interesting TLM models of the D.El.Ed trainees on various subjects managed to attract the attention of the students. Regarding the application of the TLMs concerned, students were guided by Normal School trainers Pallavi Gogoi, Deepak Saikia, Aparajita Buragohain, Plabita Dutta, guest faculty Rajib Barua and Devanandra Gogoi.

