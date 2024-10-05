Assam: 3rd foundation day of Srimanta Sankardev University celebrated in Dhubri

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: The Dhubri campus of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev University celebrated its 3rd foundation day recently. The day began with the hoisting of the university flag in the presence of students, teachers, and staff. Professor Dr. Akhil Kumar Barua highlighted the university’s heritage and legacy, while Professor Dr. Archana Shaikia and office assistant Krishna Kanta Roy shared their views on the history and future prospects of the university.

To commemorate the occasion, a quiz competition was organized for students, sponsored by registrar, Dr. Sharat Hazarika and moderated by Professor Rantu Barua. Eleven teams participated in the competition, with Dipamani Das and Gargi Kalita from the Assamese Department securing first place, and Najifa Hussain and Mehzabine Sultanah from the English Department clinching second position.

The day-long programme concluded with the staging of cultural presentations by students of the university.

