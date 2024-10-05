Assam: Former SBI branch manager Mukul Lahakar passes away in Guwahati

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: The former branch manager of the State Bank of India (SBI), Mukul (Tulu) Lahakar (68), passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Guwahati after a prolonged illness. He hailed from Doomdooma and was the son of Ratna Lahakar (now deceased) and Gunu Prabha Lahakar of Bezbarooah Sarani.

After completion of his studies, he first joined SBI, Doomdooma branch, and was transferred to Guwahati a few years later. He was customer-friendly and was able to make his mark as a successful banker soon.

While in Doomdooma, he was actively associated with Doomdooma Sports Association (DSA), Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir Samiti, Doomdooma Namghar Samiti, and Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha. He contributed immensely in holding the 55th session of Asam Xahitya Xabha at Doomdooma in 1989 and was pretty often in touch with his home town while in service outside. His death cast a pall of gloom, and many organizations including Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Samiti, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha, and others, mourned his death.

Also Read: Assam: Meeting for selection of new beneficiaries under NFSA Act-held in Dhubri

Also Watch: