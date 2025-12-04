Assam: 3rd ICTCon-2025 concludes at CIT-Kokrajhar in collaboration with IIT-Goa

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 3rd International Intelligent Computing and Technologies Conference (ICTCon-2025) which had commenced from Tuesday at the Central Institute of Technology, Kokrajhar (CITK), organized in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Goa, concluded on Wednesday. The two-day conference, focused on cutting-edge research in intelligent computing, artificial intelligence, data science, and natural language processing.

The inaugural ceremony featured the presence of distinguished guests and senior representatives from academia and industry. Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director of IOCL, Bongaigaon, attended as the guest of honour. The event was also graced by Prof Dr G Kulanthaivel of NITTTR, Chennai, Prof Manish Kumar of IIIT, Allahabad, and Musukha Boro, General Manager of IOCL, Bongaigaon, joined as a distinguished guest.

Conference chairs Dr Shitala Prasad, Assistant Professor at IIT- Goa, and Dr Pankaj Pratap Singh, Assistant Professor of CITK, formally opened the conference, highlighting the event’s focus on leveraging intelligent computing to address critical real-world challenges.

A virtual felicitation ceremony honoured leading research experts from across the globe. The distinguished academicians included Prof Petia Radeva from the University of Barcelona, Spain, Prof Jonathan Chan from ETRO, Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), Belgium, and Lt Col Tushar Sarma joined remotely. An insightful talk was delivered on the role of AI, data science, and NLP in solving emerging societal and industrial problems. Prof Amitava Nag, Registrar (I/C) of CITK, delivered his vote of thanks to the dignitaries and participants in his address.

The conference witnessed strong participation from faculty, researchers, and students. Authors presented in hybrid mode, reflecting the international and collaborative nature of the event. A total of 136 papers were submitted to ICTCon 2025, out of which 36 papers were accepted for the presentation following a rigorous peer-review process, maintaining the high academic standards of the conference. Papers from previous editions are being published in prestigious Springer CCIS proceedings, and similar publication plans are underway for the current edition.

