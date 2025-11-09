Kokrajhar: Central Institute of Technology (CIT) organizes ‘Vande Mataram’ on its 150th years

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar warmly welcomed the Students' Experience in Inter-State Living (SEIL) team in a vibrant ceremony marked by the presentation of the traditional Aronai and the collective singing of the national song "Vande Mataram" to commemorate its 150th year.

The SEIL initiative, launched by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in 1965, aims to strengthen the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" by fostering national integration, cultural understanding, and unity among students from different parts of India.

This year's SEIL delegation comprises students from Puducherry, Jammu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat, who are touring the northeastern region to learn about its unique culture, traditions, language, lifestyle, and cuisine.

During their visit to CIT Kokrajhar, the team was briefed on the struggles, sacrifices, governance, community life, and the rich cultural heritage of Bodoland - a region known for its resilience and unity in diversity. The visiting students expressed deep appreciation for the warmth, traditions, and hospitality of the people of Bodoland.

The event resonated with patriotic fervor as students and faculty members joined together to sing "Vande Mataram", symbolizing unity, pride, and shared national identity. Speakers highlighted how initiatives like SEIL not only build mutual respect and cultural understanding but also strengthen the fabric of national solidarity.

