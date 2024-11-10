Assam: 4 Arrested As Security Forces Intensify Crackdown On ULFA (I) Network

TINSUKIA: A series of coordinated operations across Upper Assam have led to the apprehension of multiple individuals linked to the insurgent group ULFA (I).

The arrested persons were nabbed by Assam Police (NER/ER) in collaboration with Military Intelligence (Kolkata-based).

Law enforcement authorities began a major crackdown against the state's ongoing fight against insurgency with a joint intelligence-driven mission on October 25.

The concerted efforts have continued through November as Rinku Nath from Sibsagar district and Tulsi Gogoi from Charaideo district were nabbed on November 7 for their involvement in ULFA (I) recruitment and terror funding activities.