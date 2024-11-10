Assam: 4 Arrested As Security Forces Intensify Crackdown On ULFA (I) Network

TINSUKIA: A series of coordinated operations across Upper Assam have led to the apprehension of multiple individuals linked to the insurgent group ULFA (I).
The arrested persons were nabbed by Assam Police (NER/ER) in collaboration with Military Intelligence (Kolkata-based).
Law enforcement authorities began a major crackdown against the state's ongoing fight against insurgency with a joint intelligence-driven mission on October 25.
The concerted efforts have continued through November as Rinku Nath from Sibsagar district and Tulsi Gogoi from Charaideo district were nabbed on November 7 for their involvement in ULFA (I) recruitment and terror funding activities.
The duo shared a close connection with the top brass of the ULFA (I), including SS Brigadier Ganesh Lahon and SS Major General Nayan Medi. They were arrested after their links to the group was confirmed by intelligence reports.
The operation to dismantle the remnants of the militant outfit's network has intensified with the arrest of two active cadres on November 9 in a raid conducted in Assam's Tinsukia and Majuli districts by the joint forces.
The detainees have been identified as SS Capt Bhaiti Pagag@Bhaiti Asom and SS Capt Kulang Moran@Montu, who were in regular contact with SS Lt Gen Michel Dekha Pukhan, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the ULFA (I) General Headquarters (GMHQ).
It has been suspected that the arrested individuals were part of a sleeper cell network embedded in the region.
