Assam: Poll-Bound Samaguri Hit By Violence, Miscreants Fire At BJP Leader's Convoy

NAGAON: Amidst the upcoming bye-elections in Assam, a violent incident has erupted in Assam's poll-bound Samaguri constituency on Saturday late evening.
The incident unfolded in the Moriputhi area under the Samaguri constituency when a group of unknown assailants attacked a BJP leader during a rally, leading to a massive unrest.
Recounting the harrowing ordeal, locals recalled that the attackers pelted stones at the padyatris (walkers on foot) and then resorted to assaulting them with lathis (sticks).
The chaotic situation escalated further when unidentified miscreants opened fire, resulting in multiple injuries and raising concerns ahead of the upcoming polls.
Barhampur constituency MLA Jitu Goswami and BJP leader Suresh Borah attended the march which spiraled out of control. MLA Goswami was also not spared as his vehicle was partially damaged due to the attack of the miscreants.
This prompted a swift response from the police who arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators and prevent further violence.
It may be noted that Samaguri constituency has been witnessing stray incidents of violence between the supporters of the ruling BJP and Congress in the last few days.
ALSO READ: Assam: Protesters Clash With the Police in Tinsukia Over Demand for Tribal Status
ALSO WATCH: