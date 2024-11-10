Assam: Poll-Bound Samaguri Hit By Violence, Miscreants Fire At BJP Leader's Convoy

NAGAON: Amidst the upcoming bye-elections in Assam, a violent incident has erupted in Assam's poll-bound Samaguri constituency on Saturday late evening.

The incident unfolded in the Moriputhi area under the Samaguri constituency when a group of unknown assailants attacked a BJP leader during a rally, leading to a massive unrest.

Recounting the harrowing ordeal, locals recalled that the attackers pelted stones at the padyatris (walkers on foot) and then resorted to assaulting them with lathis (sticks).

The chaotic situation escalated further when unidentified miscreants opened fire, resulting in multiple injuries and raising concerns ahead of the upcoming polls.