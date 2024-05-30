Assam: 4 Cyber Criminals Arrested In Morigaon

MORIGAON: In a massive crackdown against cyber-criminals operating in the state, Assam Police have once again demonstrated their steadfast commitment against cyber-crime.

It is to be noted that the criminals were involved in scams where they used Axis Bank's credit cards to loot the civilians. Their modus operandi involved taking loans and convincing unsuspecting individuals to do the same.

Following this, an investigation was launched by Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya which led to the apprehension of the four individuals.

As per the investigation, the criminals obtained PAN numbers by using a fraudulent website after which they created fake Aadhar Cards by submitting forged paperwork using these details.