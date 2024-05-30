Assam: 4 Cyber Criminals Arrested In Morigaon

MORIGAON: In a massive crackdown against cyber-criminals operating in the state, Assam Police have once again demonstrated their steadfast commitment against cyber-crime.
It is to be noted that the criminals were involved in scams where they used Axis Bank's credit cards to loot the civilians. Their modus operandi involved taking loans and convincing unsuspecting individuals to do the same.
Following this, an investigation was launched by Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya which led to the apprehension of the four individuals.
As per the investigation, the criminals obtained PAN numbers by using a fraudulent website after which they created fake Aadhar Cards by submitting forged paperwork using these details.
Furthermore, the criminals also created forged PAN cards by using Chinese editing applications like PAN Creator, which can be found on the Google Play Store, to manufacture false Aadhar cards.
Earlier on May 15, Assam Police busted a cyber-crime network in the state and nabbed 14 individuals across Assam, including Laharighat, Bhuragaon, Moirabari, and Guwahati for duping people of their hard-earned money.
Additional Superintendent of Police in Morigaon district, Samiran Baishya said, “In an overnight operation that began late on Tuesday night, we arrested 14 persons involved in cybercrime activities."
"Two of them were taken into custody from the Hengrabari area in Guwahati, while the others were arrested from different places in Morigaon district,” the top cop informed.
The police had also seized 362 SIM cards, 11 PAN cards, 50 bank passbooks, and 25 ATM cards along with three laptops and 34 mobile phones from the possession of the accused persons.
It is even more impressive when you consider the bigger picture as over the past year and a half, the Morigaon Police alone have apprehended more than 200 cyber-criminals and seized over 8,000 SIM cards used in their illicit activities.
This relentless pursuit of cyber-criminals by Assam's police force shows their dedication to protecting citizens from online threats.