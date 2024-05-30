Assam: Minor Girl Dies from Suspected Food Poisoning in South Kamrup

GUWAHATI: Tragedy struck Sanpara locality of South Kamrup on Thursday when minor girl succumbed to suspected food poisoning. She was undergoing treatment. The incident followed Naam Kirtan ceremony on Wednesday. Around 70-90 individuals fell ill after consuming Prasad.

Reports indicate that within 24 hours of ingesting Prasad numerous attendees from Sanpara, Jharobari and Mirza Kamrup began experiencing severe symptoms. These included vomiting and diarrhea. The situation escalated. Several affected individuals including children, required urgent medical attention.

In response to the rising number of critical cases victims were transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced care. However, delays in medical response have been alleged by local residents. They claim that negligence on the part of doctors and ambulance services contributed to severity of the incident. This negligence likely affected the death of the minor girl.

As of latest reports 12 patients, including three children are still receiving treatment in emergency section of GMCH. This highlights ongoing severity of situation. The affected community members have expressed their frustration and grief. They call for investigation into handling of emergency response. Additionally, they demand examination of overall preparedness of local health services.

The initial outbreak of symptoms among attendees has prompted concerns about food safety. It also raises questions about hygiene standards at community events. Authorities are expected to launch detailed investigation into cause of food poisoning. This includes examining potential lapses in food preparation and distribution during Naam Kirtan ceremony.

This incident has cast shadow over local community. They are grappling with sudden loss of young life. Additionally they face widespread impact on public health. Community leaders and health officials are urging calm. They request cooperation as they work to address immediate health crisis. Furthermore, they seek to prevent future occurrences.