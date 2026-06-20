Assam: 4-km cultural corridor from LGBI Airport to Dharapur to be opened

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Assam’s rich cultural heritage is set to take centre stage with the development of a unique 4-kilometre cultural corridor stretching from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport to Dharapur. The initiative is aimed at welcoming visiting dignitaries and offering them an immersive introduction to the state’s vibrant traditions, history, and identity. The cultural corridor will feature a diverse range of performances and displays reflecting Assam’s multifaceted cultural landscape.

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