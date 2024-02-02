Assam: 4 persons injured after mob thrashes them over cattle theft suspicion in Nalbari district

Guwahati: At least four persons were injured after a mob badly thrashed them over allegations of cattle theft. The injured have been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Police said that the incident took place in Nalbari district.

Supriya Das, the Superintendent of Police for the Nalbari district, said that they had sent a team as soon as they learned about the incident. “As per our information, three of the four people who were rescued by police and transferred to GMCH are stable. One is critically injured,” she said.

The victims were identified as Rahul, Nazim, Ekram, and Rinku. The police said that they are between the ages of 27 and 30. According to officials, their vehicle was also set on fire.

Police said that the victims live in the same neighborhood where the incident took place.

“They were roaming suspiciously with a car and locals thought that they were cattle smugglers and thrashed them,” police said. The locals claimed that they were having trouble with cattle thefts and that they had begun taking independent action to stop it.

“We started keeping vigil on Monday and found a group of people came in a car to steal our cows,” said the residents.

They claimed that police had previously found stolen cows inside these kinds of cars. Two cases have been filed by police under different Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions. But no arrests have been made by the police as of now. Police said that some of the accused have been recognised, and they will be held in accordance with the procedure.

“We have recorded the victims’ and their families’ statements. We have identified some of the accused, and the inquiry is underway. We will soon arrest the persons involved behind the incident,” the police said. (IANS)

Also Read: Assam: Five books released at Axom Xahitya Xabha session held in Morigaon

Also Watch: