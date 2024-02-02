Assam: Five books released at Axom Xahitya Xabha session held in Morigaon

Morigaon: Five books including one children’s novel were released by secretary general Dr Upendrajit Sarma in presence of the president of AXX Dr. Surya Kanta Hazarika in the Bhupen Hazarika’s meeting hall on the 2nd day of the 11th special session of Axom Xahitya Xabha, 2024 at Pasuraja Samanai Khetra, Barapujia, Morigaon.

Amidst the tumultuous celebration of the 11th session of Axom Xahitya Xabha the writer of the books Anita Hazarika, a retired principal (Incharge) of Charaibahi Anchalik Madhyamik Vidyalaya was overwhelmed with joy with releasing the books in such a literary body platform where distinguished and noted literary persons of the Axom Xahitya Xabha attended. A children’s novel “Kaka Deuta Aru Nati Lora” (“Grandfather and Grandson”) was released where the author has taught us, even at a young age, the importance of being responsible to our elders and society.

Other books are “Bandar Aru Ekhan Sithi”, “Gite Mate Moinar A-B-C-D”, “Abari”, “Asomia Sahityat Pragyar Xhdhak”.

Earlier, altogether 107 flags of the Axom Xahitya Xabha were hoisted by the president of AXX Dr. Suryakanta Hazarika. Therafter the smriti tarpan was offered by the vice-president of AXX Dr. Girish Handique.

