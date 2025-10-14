Assam: 4-Year-Old Rescued from Abusive Custody in Amguri; Woman Detained, Probe Underway

SIVASAGAR: In a significant operation, a 4-year-old child was rescued from illegal custody in Amguri, Sivasagar, after an anonymous call to Childline 1098. The child had been living with a 65-year-old woman for nearly three years and was reportedly tied up and subjected to physical and mental abuse.

The District Child Protection Unit, with the help of police, conducted a rescue operation. During the process, child care volunteers were physically attacked by the woman. A fake birth certificate was also produced when asked for adoption documents. The rescued child has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, Sivasagar, and further investigation is underway.