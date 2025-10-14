Assam: 4-Year-Old Rescued from Abusive Custody in Amguri; Woman Detained, Probe Underway

SIVASAGAR: In a significant operation, a 4-year-old child was rescued from illegal custody in Amguri, Sivasagar, after an anonymous call to Childline 1098. The child had been living with a 65-year-old woman for nearly three years and was reportedly tied up and subjected to physical and mental abuse.
The District Child Protection Unit, with the help of police, conducted a rescue operation. During the process, child care volunteers were physically attacked by the woman. A fake birth certificate was also produced when asked for adoption documents. The rescued child has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, Sivasagar, and further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of Kamrup Metro, in coordination with the Kamrup Metro district administration, rescued a 10-year-old girl from the Japorigog neighborhood.
According to officials, the child was being illegally employed as a domestic worker at the residence of one Ali Asgar Khan. Acting swiftly on the matter, the DCPU intervened and took immediate action to ensure the child’s safety and well-being.
An official FIR has been lodged at the Dispur Police Station against Khan under relevant sections of the law pertaining to child labor and exploitation. Authorities have assured that further investigation is underway and strict legal action will follow.