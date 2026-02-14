Assam: 4.2 kg cannabis seized in Sivasagar; man arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Based on a tip-off, Haluwating Police Station in Sivasagar district on Thursday seized 4.2 kg of suspected cannabis from the house of Pabitra Duarah, a resident of Duarah village. The seized cannabis was later documented and prosecuted in the presence of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sivasagar. Legal action has been initiated under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, police sources said. Authorities are continuing the investigation to gather further details.

