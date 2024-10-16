Assam: 446 Species Of Butterfly Discovered In Kaziranga National Park

KAZIRANGA: In a major breakthrough, more than 446 species of butterfly have been discovered in Assam's Kaziranga National Park.
This latest finding of diverse species of butterfly happens to be the second highest in the country, the first being Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh.
This record is particularly significant given Kaziranga's location outside the Himalayan and Patkai mountain ranges, making its high species diversity a remarkable achievement.
This discovery is a result of years of extensive research by Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, a young scientist hailing from Kaziranga.
The first ever “Butterfly Conservation Meet-2024” was held from September 27th to 29th and it attracted nearly 40 butterfly enthusiasts from all across the country.
Representatives from North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Cotton University, various Assam colleges, the Maharashtra Forest Department, Corbett Foundation, and key members of the North East Butterflies group attended the event.
The event focused on detailed butterfly records and further dissemination on the butterfly status. The program also aims to raise awareness regarding the importance of butterfly conservation in Kaziranga.
By highlighting the rich diversity of species in the region, the event encourages further research, monitoring, and habitat protection initiatives.
This is to ensure that butterflies become an integral part of Kaziranga’s conservation priorities, alongside its iconic "Big Five" – the Bengal tiger, Indian rhinoceros, Asian elephant, wild water buffalo, and swamp deer.
