Assam: 446 Species Of Butterfly Discovered In Kaziranga National Park

KAZIRANGA: In a major breakthrough, more than 446 species of butterfly have been discovered in Assam's Kaziranga National Park.

This latest finding of diverse species of butterfly happens to be the second highest in the country, the first being Namdapha National Park in Arunachal Pradesh.

This record is particularly significant given Kaziranga's location outside the Himalayan and Patkai mountain ranges, making its high species diversity a remarkable achievement.

This discovery is a result of years of extensive research by Dr. Monsoon Jyoti Gogoi, a young scientist hailing from Kaziranga.

The first ever “Butterfly Conservation Meet-2024” was held from September 27th to 29th and it attracted nearly 40 butterfly enthusiasts from all across the country.