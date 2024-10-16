Violence Erupts Between Congress and BJP Workers in Samaguri Ahead of By-Election

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Tension gripped unexpectedly in greater Samaguri assembly constituency in the district as violence broke out between Congress and BJP workers, ahead of the upcoming by-election in the constituency on Tuesday.

According to sources, the clash occurred when Congress supporters, including MLA Siba Moni Bora and MLA Nurul Huda, were attending a rally in support of Tanjil Hussain, the Congress candidate of Samaguri assembly constituency and son of MP Rakibul Hussain at Nangaldhuwa Bartol near the border area of Rupahihat constituency.

As per a report, the BJP workers allegedly attacked the Congress supporters, leaving several injured from both political parties. Besides, in the unpredicted clash, vehicles belonging to the Congress leaders were also damaged.

MP Rakibul Hussain condemned the incident, blaming BJP workers for the violence. He alleged that BJP had hired anti-social elements to attack Congress workers.

Meanwhile BJP’s candidate, Diplu Ranjan Sarma, also countered that Congress had brought in outsiders to create unrest, attacking the BJP workers and also allegedly vandalized several temporary electoral booth offices located in the areas. In the meantime, the local police administration intervened to bring the situation under control, sources said, adding that police investigation into the entire episode was on till the time of filing this report.

Also Read: Assam: Memorial Meeting Held to Honor Student Leader Inamul Haque in Dhubri

Also Watch: