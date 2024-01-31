Assam: 44th edition of Golpo-Kotha programme held in Sootea

JAMUGURIHAT: Bonsai, an art, socio-cultural, literary and environment friendly and musical organization had organized a literary programme namely Golpo Kota at Sorusom hut, Bara Bhuyan, Sootea on Sunday. Eminent Assamese story writer Atanu Bhattacharya had founded Golpo Kotha, a literary programme with an intention to arouse an interest among the young generation people in reading books in 2007. The first edition of Golpo Kotha was held at Sootea in 2007. The 44th edition of Golpo Kotha was attended by the prominent Assamese short story writer cum executive editor of Satsari Atanu Bhattacharya and Mitali Dey, acclaimed classical artiste. Both the duo read out short stories in the programme while Harjit Singh sketched painting.

Also Read: Assam: Three drug suppliers arrested in Sivasagar

Also Watch: