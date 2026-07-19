Assam: 45th Foundation Day of NABARD held in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: On the occasion of the 45th Foundation Day of NABARD, a programme was organized today at the Pavoi Fish Farm under the initiative of Suman Chatterjee, DDM, NABARD.

The programme also included a felicitation ceremony for field functionaries of NGOs and channel partners, recognising their outstanding contributions. The District Development Manager (DDM) highlighted NABARD’s key initiatives, following which the partner organizations presented various NABARD-supported activities and achievements. All the presented guests appreciated these initiatives, while the CEO of Zila Parishad acknowledged NABARD’s significant contributions and congratulated the organisation on completing 45 years of dedicated service. He remarked that NABARD is a unique institution that has played a vital role in strengthening the rural economy by providing financial assistance as well as capacity-building support in both the agriculture and non-agriculture sectors.

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