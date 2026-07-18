NABARD Nagaon Office Celebrates 45th Foundation Day with Special Event

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The District Office of NABARD organised an event in Nagaon district to celebrate its 45th foundation day on Thursday. District Commissioner Devasish Sharma, along with other officials, attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, the DDM-NABARD, Rajendar Perna, made a detailed presentation highlighting the initiatives of NABARD in the district, like JIVA natural farming, AI-based climate resilient farming model, converting fish waste into fish oil, liquid fertilizer, organic manure, utility of solar-based DRE equipment, rural infrastructure creation through RIDF/ NIDA, enterprise development programmes & marketing support for SHGs/ artisans, promotion & financing of FPOs, computerisation of PACS, supporting the formation & promotion of new MPACS, promoting GI certification of local unique products & registration of authorised users, etc.

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