Assam: 47th K D Malviya Assam State Bridge Championship Conducted Successfully

Sivasagar: The 47th K D Malviya Assam State Bridge Championship, 2024, was hosted by the Sivasagar District Bridge Association from 12 to 14 July 2024 at ONGC Officer’s Club, Sivasagar under the Aegis of Assam Bridge Association with support of ONGC. This year the tournament was dedicated to the 1st Petroleum Minister of India Late K D Malviya. In this event, Majuli and Sivsagar participated for the first time. A total of 15 teams participated in the event. The tournament was inaugurated by Rajesh Tiwary, ED, & Asset Manager, Assam asset, ONGC.

The results of the Championship are as follows:

T/4 Duplicate –

1st Gladiators (Sri – Ashis Das / Hemanta Sarma /Mridul Das/Gautom Das)

2nd – PMDBA (Sri – J Roychoudhury/D Ghose/G Roy/P Paul/M Acharjee/R Biswas)

3rd – DIGDBA (Sri – D Dey/I Rahman/D K Sarma/D J Bhattacharyya)

4th – KDRC (Sri- B Das/B B Nath/M Deb/A K Md Sahibuddin/S Chakraborty/A Bhattacharjee)

Master Pair :

1st – Sri -A Bhattacharjee/S Chakraborty

2nd –Sri- D Ghosh/G Roy

3rd – Sri- H K Sarmah/M Das

4th – Sri J M Dey/A Baruah

Strata Pair :

1st – Sri – N K Chakraborty/S Bhattacharjee

2nd – Sri – A Kalita/B Goswami

3rd – Sri – G Mondal/R Kalita

4th – Sri – A Baruah/S Bhagawati

Based on the performance, Gladiators (In T/4) and 3 Master Pairs will represent Assan State in the upcoming Inter State National Bridge Tournament scheduled to be held from 28 to 31 August, 2024 at Goa.

During the tournament, a souvenir was also released by the Assam Bridge Association.