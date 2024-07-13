Death Toll Rises to 90 as Assam Floods Persist; Major Rivers Flow Above Danger Level

Guwahati: In spite of the flood waters in the state receding to a certain extent, the death toll in the state marked another increase to touch 90, with 7 more people perishing in the flood waters in the last 24 hours. Major rivers like the Brahmaputra, Buridihing, and Disang are flowing above the danger level.

According to a Central Water Commission (CWC) report this evening, the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri. The water level is below the danger mark at Dibrugarh, but it is displaying a rising trend. At 6 p.m. on Friday, the water level of the Brahmaputra was recorded at 105.37 metres, while the danger mark is at 105.70 metres in Dibrugarh town.

The Buridihing is flowing above the danger level at Chenimari (Khowang) in Dibrugarh district and the Disang River at Nanglamoraghat in Sivasagar district. The River Kopili is flowing below the danger level, but a rising trend is noticed in Kampur. Another river, the Puthimari, is showing a rising trend in Kamrup district.

Similarly, the rivers Gaurang in Kokrajhar district and Sankosh in Dhubri district showed a rising trend, although both were below the danger level.

Meanwhile, seven people were killed in the floods in the last 24 hours, with the death toll reaching 90. Five deaths were reported from Goalpara district, and one each from Nagaon and Jorhat districts.

According to the flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday, 2406 villages in 24 districts are still affected by the floods. The affected districts are Cachar, Dhubri, Nagaon, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Goalpara, Jorhat, Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Darrang, Majuli, Biswanath, Hailakandi, Bongaigaon, South Salmara, Chirang, Tinsukia, and Kamrup (M). Goalpara district is the worst-affected, with 264 villages reeling in the flood waters, followed by Kamrup district with 256 villages.

As of date, a population of 12,33,236 remained affected by the floods across the state. 186 relief camps are still operational, with 39,000 people taking shelter in the camps set up by the district administrations.

