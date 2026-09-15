Assam: 4,897.41 hectares of agricultural land submerged in Nagaon district

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Although the flood situation in Nagaon district had shown some improvement in recent days, the number of flood-affected villages has increased again on Monday.

According to sources in the Nagaon District Disaster Management Authority, several villages have been newly affected by floodwaters compared to the previous days. A total of 64 villages under the Kampur, Rupohi, and Samaguri Revenue Circles are currently affected.

Of these, 24 villages in Kampur revenue circle, 24 villages in Samaguri revenue circle. and 16 villages in Rupohi revenue circle have been inundated. As of Monday, approximately 4,897.41 hectares of agricultural land remain submerged in the district.

Several areas that were inundated during the July floods have remained waterlogged because of their low-lying, basin-like terrain, preventing the accumulated water from draining properly.

Also Read: Kaliabor Residents Oppose Proposed Industrial Unit on Agricultural Land