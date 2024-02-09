Assam: 49 Bn BSF organizes civic action programme and a medical camp in Dhubri district

DHUBRI: A civic action programme and a medical camp was organized by 49 Bn BSF at Mantrichar border village for the people living in the bordering villages of Mantrichar, Saitanbari, Thaigramvita, Kalaichar Bari, Chowkichar, Hatichar, Salapara, Mahamayachar of Dhubri district on Thursday.

The programme was inaugurated by Commandant 49 BN BSF, Jeetendra Gupta, in the presence of CMO (SG) SHQ Dhubri, Dr. Rohit Kumar, Second Commanding Officer 49 BN BSF, Sunil Kumar Solanki, Company Commanders of all coys, Medical Officer of 49 and 19 Bn BSF Alomganj along with three physicians from Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

A total of 315 local people including village head of Fulkakata Gaon Panchayats, village ward members, school teachers and 289 villagers including women and school going children from nearby bordering villages were present in the programme. Gym equipment, sports items, solar lights, benches etc were distributed among the villagers of various bordering villages while two bio toilets were also provided to the Mantrichar village for public use. In the medical camp, a good number of villagers underwent health check-ups and free medicines were given.

Commandant of 49 Bn BSF Jeetendra Gupta while addressing the meeting highlighted that BSF not only protects the Indo-Bangladesh International border with full devotion and dedication but also provides civic and medical aid to the border people from time to time.

Also Read: Assam: Biennial conference of Biswanath district Senior Citizen’s Forum concluded

Also Watch: