Assam: Biennial conference of Biswanath district Senior Citizen’s Forum concluded

JAMUGURIHAT: The 2nd biennial conference of Biswanath district Senior Citizen’s Forum organized under the aegis of Sootea branch of the district committee at Sootea Natya Bhawan concluded on Thursday. The day-long programme began with a cleanliness drive followed by hoisting of the institutional flag by Paramananda Mudoi, district president. Prashanta Kakaty, state executive member offered smrititarpan which was followed by illumination of ceremonial lamp lit by Dilip Borkataky, working president of the reception committee. Dipali Bora, principal of Chatia College offered a welcome address in the delegates session which began with a Ghosa. Audit report and annual report as well were placed in the delegates’ session. A new Biswanath district committee of senior citizen was constituted with Kamal Bhuyan as president, Bhaba Saikia as working president, Pradip Dutta as vice president, Keshab Barua as secretary along with other portfolios and eight executive members from the eight regional committees that include Chaiduar, Gohpur, Behali, Baghmora, Biswanath, Pabhoi, Sootea and Nagsankar.

The open session held with Paramananda Mudoi in the chair began with a Borgeet by Mamita Bora. The open session was attended by Jiten Bhagawati, state secretary, Ramani Roy, Prashanta Kakaty, Kamal Bhuyan, Paresh Borkakaty, Dipshikha Handique, Udayshankar Saikia, Hitesh Barua among others. Two senior citizes Trinayan Bora and Sharat Hazarika were felicitated by the district committee in the open session. Thanuram Sarma, secretary of the district committee offered a vote of thanks.

