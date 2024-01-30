Assam: 49 BSF seized 18 Cattle worth Rs 2.08 lakh from Indo-Bangladesh international border

DHUBRI: A total of 18 cattle worth Rs 2.08 lakh were seized by 49 BSF from Mahamaya char and Kalaicharbari near the Indo-Bangladesh international border while cattle smugglers were trying to smuggle them across the border under the cover of dense fog on Monday.

When the jawan of the troop spotted the movement at little distance, they swung into action and surrounded the area and seized the cattle. However, the trans-border cattle smugglers fled away under the cover of fog.

It has always been a challenge for border security force to keep proper vigilance along the unfenced border which remain wide open and troops is the only sentinel along the border.

Beside this, inclement weather is equally posing challenges to the troops in the border areas like Mahamaya sar and Kalicharbari area. During the winter season heavy fog covers the area and limited the visibility as it is a riverine area.

Also Read: Tinsukia: Livelihood training project for physically-challenged persons inaugurated at BRMGM College premises

Also Watch: