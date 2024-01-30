Tinsukia: Livelihood training project for physically-challenged persons inaugurated at BRMGM College premises

DOOMDOOMA: Tinsukia district administration under its ‘Mission Thoughtful Tinsukia’ and in collaboration with Bir Raghav Moran Government Model (BRMGM) College, Doomdooma and Navarupantar Home For Special Need Children, Rupai Siding, has started a project titled ‘Enhancement of Livelihood for Physically Challenged Persons to Sustain and to have a life of Dignity’ at BRMGM College premises.

Under this project, 30 selected physically challenged persons of the district will be provided one month’s bamboo craft training. The endeavour aims to empower physically challenged individuals by providing them with enhanced livelihood skills, fostering sustainability and ensuring a life of dignity.

The project was formally inaugurated on Saturday by the District Commissioner of Tinsukia Swapneel Paul. The inaugural session was chaired by the Principal of BRMGM College, Doomdooma Dr. Amorjit Saikia and was attended by Bandeep Gogoi, ADC and District Social Welfare Officer (i/c), Tinsukia, Rananmoy Bharadwaj, Circle Officer of Doomdooma Revenue Circle, Pradip Hazarika,

Director of Foundation of Integrated Support and Solution (FISS), Sujit Kumar Baruah, former president of the Rotary Club of Doomdooma, CDPO of Saikhowa Block Somnath Sonowal, CDPO of Kakopothar Block Ashim Pachani attended as guests of honour. Earlier, Dr. Anjan Saikia, member of FISS presented the detail purpose of the project.

The inmates of the Navarupantar Home For Special Need Children presented a dance in the inaugural ceremony which was anchored by Biswajit Sonowal, Assistant Professor of BRMGM College. In the end Chandan Patgiri, Assistant Professor of BRMGM College offered the vote of thanks.

