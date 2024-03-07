Assam: 4th foundation day of Jyoti Pratap Gyanmarg Bidyalay celebrated

GAURISAGAR: Jyoti Pratap Gyanmarg Bidyalay, one of the premier institute, which provides free education to the meritorious and poor students initiated by prominent social worker and businessman Pratap Saikia located at Teok Kaliapani in Jorhat district, has completed its glorious four years of establishment.

On this occasion, the school fraternity organized a three-day long 4th foundation day from March 1 to March 3 at the school premises. The first day programme started with hoisting of flag by Rohit Borah, president, Jyoti Pratap Gyanmarg Education Trust.

Later the state level debating competition was held on the topic, “The prevailing education system has completely failed to prepare quality human resource”. Diganta Buragohain, Desk In charge, Dainik Janambhumi, Jorhat inaugurated the competition while Joonmoni Devi Khound, senior advocate, Gauhati High Court graced the competition as invited guest. On the second day in the morning session, state level quiz competition was held. Dr.Anil Saikia, retired vice principal of Kakojan College, Jorhat, inaugurated the competition. Ashabur Rahman, senior advocate of Gauhati High Court participated in the competition as invited guest. In the evening state level prize money creative dance (based on Jyoti-Bishnu and Bhupendra Songeet) competition was held. Dilip Bhuyan Borbayan, principal of Mudoijan Kamalabari Songeet Mahavidyalay inaugurated it.

