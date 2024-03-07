Assam: Chutiya Yuva Sanmilan stages protest in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: Chutiya Yuva Sanmilan, Asom (CYSA), as per declaration made on February 23, has initiated a series of serial stir since March 5 to intensify its demand for the grant of tribal status to the Chutia community.

As a part of the stir, the organization with the support of the community people, initiated sit-in demonstration on Tuesday in North Lakhimpur town in front of District Commissioner’s office. By staging the protest programme, the organization submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the District Commissioner of Lakhimpur. The organization initiated the protest programme in Dhakuakhana sub-district on Wednesday and also submitted another memorandum to the Chief Minister to demand to take immediate steps to grant tribal status to the community. CYSA initiated the stir in collaboration with the local bodies of the organization. Through the memorandum, the organization expressed vehement resentment over government’s alleged lackadaisical attitude towards fulfilling its long pending demand.

