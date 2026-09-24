Assam: 500 Cheng fish recovered from bus; 5 persons detained in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: More than 500 Cheng fish were recovered from a bus named ‘Swapna’ at Bokakhat. The large quantity of fish was found in the vehicle, which was travelling from Tinsukia to Siliguri. Five persons were detained by the Forest Department in this connection.

During the operation conducted by the authorities of Kaziranga National Park, five cartons containing the fish were seized from the bus bearing registration number AR20B0380. Acting on a tip-off, the Kaziranga National Park authorities carried out the operation.

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