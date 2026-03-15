Assam: 500 join plogging drive along Brahmaputra dyke in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Around 500 enthusiastic residents participated in a plogging drive along the Dibrugarh Town Protection Dyke beside the River Brahmaputra on Saturday, defying overcast skies and light drizzles to promote cleanliness and fitness. Organized jointly by the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) and Shrishti NGO, the event turned the popular walking zone into a centre of environmental action. Participants jogged and walked along the dyke while collecting litter, practicing plogging—a Swedish trend that began in 2016 that combines “plocka upp” (pick up) with jogging. The global movement aims to combat littering through engaging activities that also promote health and fitness.

Civic officials, volunteers, and members of several local organizations took part in the initiative, carrying banners and posters to spread awareness about cleanliness and environmental responsibility. Dibrugarh Mayor Saikat Patra and DMC Commissioner Jay Vikas led the drive, setting an example for the community.

Praising the strong turnout, Mayor Patra said, “Initiatives like this show that keeping our city clean is the responsibility of every citizen, not just the government. The spirit shown by the volunteers despite the weather is truly inspiring. Plogging combines fitness with environmental responsibility, and we urge residents to adopt it in their daily routines for a cleaner Dibrugarh.” Organizers from Shrishti NGO noted that several stretches of the dyke have been affected by littering and casual waste dumping over time, making it an ideal location for launching an awareness campaign.

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