Assam: 517 flood-hit religious institutions in Nazira to receive Rs 1.5 lakh aid each

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Assam Government has announced one-time financial assistance for religious institutions damaged in the devastating floods of July 19, 2026, in the Nazira co-district. A cheque distribution programme was organised at the conference hall of the Nazira CDC’s Office on Wednesday. The programme was formally inaugurated by Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain, in the presence of Nazira CDC Pratibha Meshram. According to the authorities, a total of 517 flood-affected religious institutions under Nazira co-district will receive one-time financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh each. The cheques will be distributed in phases. As part of the initial distribution, 13 cheques were formally handed over to representatives of selected religious institutions at the programme.

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