Srijanasom Trust Distributes 600 Educational Kits to Flood-Hit Students in Jorhat

JORHAT: In an effort to support school-going children affected by the recent floods in Jorhat district, Srijanasom Trust today distributed 600 educational kits among students across eight schools in the Teok area. The initiative is part of a larger outreach programme under which 1,000 students from flood-affected areas of Jorhat district are being provided essential school supplies. Each kit comprises a school bag, pencil box and water bottle, aimed at providing practical support to students and helping them continue their education despite the disruption caused by the floods.

The distribution programme was personally attended by Padmapani Bora, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam and Managing Director, Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC). Bora interacted with students and teachers and participated in the distribution of the educational kits.

The second phase of the initiative is scheduled for September 16, with another 400 kits planned for distribution among students in the Alengmore area of Jorhat district. With this, the Trust will reach out to a total of 1,000 students affected by the floods. Speaking on the occasion, Padmapani Bora said, "When children are affected by a natural disaster, the disruption is not only to their homes but also to their education and aspirations. This small initiative is an effort to reach out to some of the affected students and remind them that their education and their dreams matter.

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