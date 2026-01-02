Assam: 52 stolen mobile phones recovered in Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In a major breakthrough, Morigaon police recovered 52 stolen mobile phones and returned them to the owners on New Year's Day at the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The police launched a search operation for the phones based on FIRs at various police stations in the district. They recovered the stolen phones from various parts of the country including Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, and Meghalaya and formally handed them over to the owners.

